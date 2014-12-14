Turkey Arrests 20+ in Newspaper, TV Raid

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at AFP
Turkish police raided a newspaper and television station with ties to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is a rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. As many as 27 people were arrested Sunday during the raid on leading newspaper Zaman and television station Samanyolu. Those detained include Zaman Editor in Chief Ekrem Dumanli, who is considered closely linked to Gulen. The newspaper actually reported on the raid as it occurred. The official Anatolian news agency said arrests were made because the individuals had been “using intimidation and threats” to “form a gang to try and seize state sovereignty,” as well as commit “forgery” and “slander.” The raid occurred a day after Erdogan announced a renewed campaign against Gulen.