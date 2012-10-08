Turkey–Syria Shelling Continues

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Associated Press
Turkey's president warned on Monday that conflict with Syria had reached a "worst-case scenario," as the neighboring countries exchanged fresh cross-border shelling for a sixth straight day. President Abdullah Gul called on the international community to help end the civil war in Syria that many now fear will engulf the region as a whole. Earlier in the day, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon had warned that the situation on the Syrian–Turkish border was indeed "extremely dangerous."