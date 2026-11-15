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BABY ON BOARD

TV Host, 59, Drops Pregnancy Bombshell Live on Air

She revealed her third baby was conceived using frozen eggs after three rounds of IVF treatment at a clinic in Poland.

By Lauren Hartley

GB News host Dr. Renee Hoenderkamp, 59, stunned her colleagues when she announced live on air that she is pregnant with her third child. She is expecting a baby girl nearly 40 years after giving birth to her first child, a son, at age 21. “I have some news to break to the panel today that they’re not aware of, or anybody else for that matter, is that I’m actually going to be a mother of three shortly, and I am currently 12 weeks pregnant with my next child,” Hoenderkamp said on air. The general practitioner welcomed her second child, a daughter, at 51. She revealed that her third baby was conceived using frozen eggs after three rounds of IVF treatment at a clinic in Poland. “I’m not going to pretend it’s been an easy journey, because it hasn’t,” she said of her IVF experience. Hoenderkamp said she traveled to Poland because most U.K. clinics refuse to treat women aged 55 or older. The Daily Mail reported that one of her fellow panelists described the surprise announcement as “the most shocked I’ve been on air since [Al] Khamenei was assassinated.”

Read it at Daily Mail

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