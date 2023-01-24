Twitter Faces More Lawsuits for Dodging Rent

CHEAT SHEET
    Asta Hemenway

    Politics Reporting Fellow

    Twitter is getting slammed with more lawsuits over unpaid rent, this time at its San Francisco headquarters and British offices, as Elon Musk tries to cut costs by slashing the company’s workforce and auctioning off memorabilia and fancy office furniture, according to the Associated Press. The social media platform was already facing another suit this month for not paying rent at a separate office in San Francisco. Sri Nine Market Square LLC, the landlord for Twitter’s California headquarters at 1355 Market St., is suing because the platform “breached the Lease by failing to pay monthly rent and additional rent” for January, which totals $3.4 million. The pricey Crown Estate in Britain is suing Twitter because it is behind on rent at its offices in London near Piccadilly Circus, according to AP.

