Twitter Sues U.S. Over Demand for Records on Anti-Trump User

Twitter revealed that it the U.S. government had demanded it reveal the information of a user behind an anti-Trump account. The government reportedly demanded Twitter reveal the personal information of the user behind the @ALT_USCIS account. “The rights of free speech afforded Twitter’s users and Twitter itself under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution include a right to disseminate such anonymous or pseudonymous political speech,” the lawsuit argues. As BuzzFeed News reported on Thursday, “Filed in federal court in California, the lawsuit seeks a court order stopping the US Customs and Border Patrol from using its summons authority to demand Twitter turn over personal identifying information relating to the account, identified on Twitter as an ‘immigration resistance’ account and ‘[n]ot the views of DHS or USCIS.’”
