Twitter Yanks Trump’s ‘Electric Avenue’ Ad After Eddy Grant’s Copyright Complaint
POWER OUTAGE
Twitter has pulled down a video from one of President Donald Trump’s tweets following a copyright complaint from Eddy Grant, whose 1982 hit song “Electric Avenue” appeared in the campaign ad. The deeply strange video featured an animation of a “Trump/Pence” branded train speeding through town followed by a much slower Joe Biden on a manual pump trolley. Grant sued Trump and his campaign on Tuesday, accusing them of “willfully and wrongfully” infringing on his copyrights. Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio then confirmed to NBC News that the video had been taken down following Grant’s copyright complaint. Brian Caplan, an attorney for Grant, told CNN that “the removal of the video does not diminish the damages that have been sustained” through Trump’s use of the song. It’s at least the third time in three months that Twitter has removed media content from Trump’s account because of copyright violations.