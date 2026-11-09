LOCKDOWN Two Arrested in Separate White House Security Scares President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time. PEDRO UGARTE/Pedro Ugarte, Getty Images # 3

The White House was briefly put on lockdown Monday after two separate security incidents occurred around the same time. Just before 10 a.m., a car crashed onto the sidewalk on the north side of Lafayette Park, facing the White House. The driver hit an informational sign before police ordered him to the ground. “The driver was combative with law enforcement, but was quickly placed under arrest,” a Secret Service spokesperson said. The suspect was ushered away by Secret Service in handcuffs, and a video caught him shouting “oh my God!” as he walked down Pennsylvania Ave. “Around ​the same ​time, ⁠a second individual jumped a barricade near the northwest ​corner of Lafayette Park. That ​individual ⁠was also quickly placed under arrest,” the spokesperson said. The Secret Service said both incidents are under investigation, and it is unclear whether they were related. President Donald Trump was preparing for meetings inside the White House Monday morning, the New York Post reports.

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