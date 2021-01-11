CHEAT SHEET
Two Gorillas at San Diego Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19
Read it at Associated Press
Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park are believed to have contracted COVID-19, the Associated Press reported Monday. At least two gorillas have tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from the zoo. While the zoo has been closed to the public since December, the infection is believed to have spread through an asymptomatic staff member, according to the release. Officials believe this is the first human-to-primate transfer of the virus, according to the AP. “Aside from some congestion and coughing, the gorillas are doing well,” the zoo’s executive director, Lisa Peterson, said in a statement. “The troop remains quarantined together and are eating and drinking. We are hopeful for a full recovery.”