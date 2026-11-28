NEAR MISS Two Jets Collide on Tarmac at D.C. Airport No injuries were reported after the planes “swapped paint” just after 5 p.m. on Friday. Kevin Carter/Getty Images

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Two American Airlines planes collided on a runway at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport just outside Washington, D.C., on Friday evening, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The planes clipped wings while taxiing for take-off. American Airlines flight 638, bound for Dallas, was preparing to take off around 5 p.m. ET when the pilot reported that the plane’s wing had come into contact with American flight 2152, headed to Chicago, the next in line. “Yes sir, we are slightly over the hold short line and unfortunately we swapped paint with the American behind us, next to us,” the pilot told controllers according to a recording of air traffic control radio calls captured by ATC.com. The winglet—the outermost part of the wing that curves upward—broke off one of the planes in the incident. “We got debris off our right… the whole winglet is there,” one pilot can be heard telling the tower. In a statement to CNN, the FAA said no injuries were reported on either plane, but the collision caused delays on a busy day during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. A passenger on one of the planes told CNN they could feel the moment of impact. “It was really strong. The whole plane like rocked,” the passenger said. The FAA is investigating.

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