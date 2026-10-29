ANCIENT SITE Two Killed in Horrific Collapse at Tourist Hotspot A rock formation collapsed after heavy rain at the historic “fairy chimneys” site. Ihlas News Agency/via Reuters # 2

A rock formation at a historic site in Turkey has collapsed after heavy rainfall, killing two people, according to media reports. The incident happened at the Göreme Open Air Museum, at the “fairy chimneys” site in the Cappadocia region, which attracts thousands of tourists every year. Nevşehir Gov. Huseyin Kök said the rainfall had caused a landslide that dislodged rocks from the fairy chimneys, causing two fatalities and injuring another person, Reuters reported. The justice minister said other potential victims could still be trapped at the site. According to reports, ambulances and emergency services have been deployed to the area to conduct a search and rescue operation. The identities of those killed and injured in the incident are not yet known. The distinctive “fairy chimneys” rock formations were caused by volcanic activity and contain ancient human settlements and artworks. The park is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

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