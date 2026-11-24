FATAL FLIGHT Two Killed in Horror Helicopter Crash The aircraft went down about 13 minutes after takeoff. KTLA5 # 8

Two people have been killed after a helicopter plummeted following a takeoff in California wine country. Horrifying footage of the crash site, captured by local media, shows the Robinson R22 lying mangled on its side amid the shrubbery. The aircraft crashed into a hillside near the Charlotte Vineyard & Winery and Altisima Winery in Temecula Valley on Monday morning. It departed French Valley Airport at 9.17 a.m. and fell from the sky around half past. Emergency services made a frantic dash to the scene, but found both people deceased by the time they arrived. Angela Jamison, the local county’s airports director, said that “the entire aviation community is feeling the weight of this tragedy.” She added that “we are deeply saddened by this tragic accident,” and that “our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those involved.” Authorities have not disclosed what they believe may have caused the tragedy, and a probe into the circumstances of the crash has been launched.

Two people were killed after a helicopter crashed into a hillside in Temecula Monday morning, authorities confirmed. The crash happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Oak Mountain Road. The FAA said both people aboard the Robinson R22 helicopter died. The cause of the crash remains… pic.twitter.com/ycmLRB7nmf — KTLA (@KTLA) November 23, 2026

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