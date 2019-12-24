Two New Epstein Accusers Sue His Estate
Two more women are suing Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, saying the accused sex trafficker sexually abused them when they were minors, NBC News reports. One of the women, identified as Jane Doe 4 in court documents, said she was 13 when the financier gave her alcohol and drugs and then raped her while she was working as a babysitter at his vacation rental in South Carolina in 1984. She also alleges that Epstein, who killed himself in his jail cell in August, took her to New York several times, offering her as “fresh meat” to men at “intimate” gatherings. The lawsuit says the other woman, identified as Jane Doe 3, met Epstein at a modeling casting call in New York when she was 15. Epstein allegedly pretended to be a fashion photographer, then took photos of her naked and sexually assaulted her at his Upper East Side apartment, the documents say. The lawsuit asks for $100 million in damages.