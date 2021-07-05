CHEAT SHEET
Two Norwegian Sisters Killed in Freak Lightning Strike While Hiking
Two Norwegian sisters died after getting struck by lightning while hiking in mountains in Norway in what the mayor of a nearby town called a “deeply tragic event,” ABC News reports. Benedicte Myrset, 18, Victoria Myrset, 12, and a third sister not yet named were hiking at a popular destination before getting struck. The third sister sustained injuries and was transported to a hospital in Bergen. The mayor of Hareid, the town the sisters hiked in, expressed sympathy for the tragedy and acknowledged that nobody could have anticipated the threat posed by lightning in the area. During early Sunday afternoon and evening more than 800 strikes occurred in the mountainous area where the girls were hiking.