Two Rockets Land Near Baghdad’s Green Zone, Where U.S. Embassy Is Located
Two rockets have landed in Baghdad's Green Zone, where the U.S. Embassy to Iraq is located. According to military spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III, the two small rockets landed at around 11:45 p.m. local time. “No Coalition casualties or damage to facilities,” Caggins wrote on Twitter. CNN reports the rockets were Katyusha rockets, but it was not immediately clear who fired the rockets and where they were fired from. The Green Zone in Iraq, where embassies of several Western countries are located, is generally considered to be a safe area—despite frequently being targeted in rocket attacks. The rockets were launched one day after Iran retaliated against a U.S. strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, firing more than a dozen missiles at bases in Iraq that housed U.S. troops. Tuesday's attack did not cause any American or Iraqi casualties.