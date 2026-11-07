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TRAGIC

Two Skydivers Killed in Freak Midair Accident

The women were participating in an event to set a new record for the most women to complete a standing-stance dive.

151 sky divers from eight Jump Planes set a World Record for formation skydiving in Perris, California with a "151-way" jump on September 30, 2005.

STR New/Norman Kent/Jump For The Cause

By Evgenia Anastasakos

Two skydivers were killed Friday after they collided mid-air over the city of Lake Elsinore in southern California. According to Skydive Elsinore, the women were licensed, experienced skydivers visiting from out of town. A company spokesperson told NBC News they were participating in the California Women’s Upright Record Team, which was preparing for a world record attempt for the number of women to complete a standing-stance dive. The women collided near the end of their jump, and their parachutes became tangled, Skydive Elsinore said. Both sustained “critical injuries” when they reached the ground. NBC News reports that the women were taken to a hospital in critical condition and subsequently pronounced dead. Skydive Elsinore said there was no indication that the skydivers’ equipment malfunctioned. “Skydive Elsinore extends its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of both skydivers, and is grieving alongside all those affected,” the company said in a statement.

Read it at NBC News

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