CHEAT SHEET
CLOSING IN
Two Suspects Identified in Fatal Shooting of Ex-NBA Player Andre Emmett
Two capital murder warrants have been issued in the shooting death of NBA player Andre Emmett, news station KXAS reports. Warrants for 29-year-old Michael Lucky and 32-year-old Keith Johnson were obtained on Saturday, after Emmett was shot to death outside his home in September. Johnson is currently jailed on unrelated charges, while Lucky is reportedly still at-large. Emmett, a former player for the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies, was allegedly approached by two men who pulled out a gun outside his home. Police say an altercation followed, and Emmett was shot while he was running away. He later died at a nearby hospital. Emmett’s family said he was inducted into Texas Tech’s Hall of Fame last year for being a standout player, and was the father of two young daughters.