Two Young Florida Women ‘Dressed Up as Grannies’ in Failed Attempt to Get Coronavirus Shots
ADMIRE THE EFFORT
They would’ve gotten away with it if it wasn’t for those meddling health-care professionals. Two young Florida women came up with a diabolical scheme to cut the line for their coronavirus shots—they disguised themselves as old ladies and brazenly walked into an Orange County vaccine center. Raul Pino, the director of the health department in Orange County, said the women, ages 44 and 34, “dressed up as grannies,” wearing bonnets, gloves, and glasses to appear older than 65—the cutoff age for priority coronavirus vaccine access in Florida. Both of the women had Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cards indicating that they had already received their first doses of the vaccine. However, staff reportedly became suspicious when the birthdays listed on their driver’s licenses didn’t match up with their appearances, and referred them to deputies. They haven’t been charged with any wrongdoing—but did not get their shots.