Supermodel Tyra Banks Splits From Long-Term Partner
The supermodel said she’s dating again.
Supermodel Tyra Banks is single and dating again after breaking up with her boyfriend, Louis Bélanger-Martin. The pair was first spotted publicly together in 2019, but have kept a low profile since. “I’m a single woman now, Banks told HOT 97 on Wednesday. ”I’m 52 years old, and I’m single, and I kind of was over it. I’m like, I’ve got my mom, I’ve got my son, and I’m good. I didn’t even have, like, a drive.” Banks has a 10-year-old son, York, from her relationship with Norwegian photographer Erik Asla, who she was with from 2013 to 2017. Banks says she realized it’s never too late to date. “There’s no such thing as, ‘Oh, it has to be over because of an age or because you’re just done... so I’m living my feminineness right now.” Bélanger-Martin co-founded the private investment firm Groupe W Inc. in 1996 and has held several high-level positions at various companies. In 2024, Banks revealed they were living and working together in Australia. At the time, Bélanger-Martin was working for Banks’ ice cream company, SMiZE Cream. “I am dating,” the supermodel told a TMZ reporter on the street in New York City on Thursday. “It’s nice to be single. It’s been a while.” Banks has not commented on what caused the split.
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