Tyson Axes 7 Pork Plant Bosses for COVID Betting Pool
Tyson Foods has fired seven managers at an Iowa pork factory where six workers died of COVID-19—and where bosses allegedly organized an office betting pool on how many employees would get the virus. The company hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate the claims contained in wrongful-death suits. “The behavior exhibited by these individuals does not represent the Tyson core values, which is why we took immediate and appropriate action to get to the truth,” Tyson CEO Dean Banks said in a statement as he visited the Waterloo plant. The food giant, meanwhile, has been hit with another lawsuit this week from the family of a worker alleging that safety protocols at its plant in Storm Lake, Iowa, were shoddy.