Tyson Fury Rails Against ‘Pandemic’ of Knife Crime After Cousin’s Killing
‘RIDICULOUS IDIOTS’
British boxing champion Tyson Fury has pleaded with the U.K. government to enact harsher penalties on knife crime after his cousin was stabbed to death outside a nightclub Sunday. In a social media post, Fury said his cousin died after being stabbed in the neck and described knife crime as a “pandemic.” “My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck, this is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives,” he said. “This needs to stop asap, UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, it’s a pandemic & you don’t know how bad it is until it’s 1 of your own!” In a statement, Manchester Grand Police identified Rico Burton as a stabbing victim. The statement said police arrived at the scene at Goose Green, Altrincham, following multiple calls to authorities at approximately 3 a.m.. Police arrived to find Burton, along with a 17-year-old man, receiving first aid from members of the public after both suffered knife wounds. “Greater Manchester Police have launched a murder investigation and specialist officers are supporting the victim’s family,” a statement read. A 21-year-old male was arrested at the scene and a 20-year-old male was arrested later. Both are in custody. “This was a senseless act and both victims should have returned home this morning after enjoying a night out with friends,” Detective Superintendent Ben Ewart said.