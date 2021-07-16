Uber Haggles $59M Fine for Failing to Disclose Sex-Assault Data Down to $150K
DRAMATIC DISCOUNT
Last year, Uber was smacked with a $59 million fine in California for failing to disclose data about thousands of sexual assaults on its service. Now, according to Insider, it has successfully negotiated a dramatic reduction to that fine—and will pay out just $150,000. The initial fine was handed down by the California Public Utilities Commission in December, when Uber refused to hand over data relating to 3,000 sexual assaults. Insider reports that CPUC confirmed in a filing on Thursday that it has reached a preliminary agreement that requires Uber to pay a fine of $150,000, rather than the $59 million bill it initially faced. However, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, Uber has agreed to donate to the CPUC $9 million, half of which will go to a victims’ compensation fund. Uber Chief Legal Officer Tony West said: “We look forward to continued collaboration with the commission to shine a light on this societal issue and help set the standard for safety and transparency in our industry.”