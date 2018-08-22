CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Uber to Pay Out $2 Million for Sexual-Harassment Claims

    CONSEQUENCES

    Mike Segar / Reuters

    Uber is close to settling a $1.9 million payout to 56 current and former workers who say they were victims of sexual harassment—an average of around $34,000 each. Additionally, those workers and 431 other female and minority engineers will receive an average of just under $11,000 for alleged pay disparities. The figures come from the final accounting in the settlement of the case that was submitted Monday to a federal judge in Oakland, California. The class-action suit is being led by two Latina engineers who allege they were paid less than their white, Asian, and male colleagues. In a statement, Uber said that the amounts it would have to pay out were “fair, reasonable, and adequate.” A lawyer who negotiated the settlement on behalf of the employees said his legal firm was “happy that the settlement approval process is progressing as planned.”

    Read it at BBC