Uber Will Require Some Riders to Send a Selfie Showing Mask Before Ride

By the end of the month, Uber will require riders to submit a picture of themselves wearing a mask if a previous driver has reported them for not wearing a face covering during a past ride. Uber has technically required all riders, drivers, and delivery people to wear face coverings since May, and has already taken steps to verify that drivers are abiding by the rules. But now riders will be unable to use the app at all if they refuse to submit a selfie and their history shows they’ve flouted the ride-share service’s mask mandate.
“We firmly believe that accountability is a two-way street,” Sachin Kansal, Uber’s Global Head of Safety Product, wrote in a blog post. “With the addition of this new feature, one driver’s feedback can help ensure the safety of Uber for the next driver.”