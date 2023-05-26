U.K. Government Accused of Covering Up Ambassador’s Leaks in New Lawsuit
SCAPEGOAT?
A British civil servant claims in a new lawsuit that he was arrested as part of a “disinformation campaign” by the U.K. government to protect the reputation of a former ambassador to the United States who allegedly leaked secrets to his journalist lover. Lord Darroch, who served as the U.K. ambassador in Washington under the Trump administration, was allegedly investigated by the Department of Justice over allegations he passed secrets to reporter Michelle Kosinski, then a reporter at CNN. He was cleared of any wrongdoing, according to The Daily Mail. Both Darroch and Kosinski denied there had been an affair. In new court documents obtained by the Telegraph, the anonymous civil servant claims he was arrested on suspicion of leaking diplomatic cables the day before the allegations against Darroch surfaced. Lawyers for the man say he was “used as a scapegoat” to “ensure that the conduct of Lord Darroch is quietly and quickly forgotten.”