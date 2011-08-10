U.K. Legal System Pushed to Limit

CHEAT SHEET
As riots continue to rampage through English urban centers, thousands of arrests are putting a strain on the country's legal system. More than 1,100 people have been apprehended in cities including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol, and Leicester. In London—which was somewhat quieter Tuesday night after 16,000 police officers were deployed—many suspects have been released on bail, while courts are also arranging extra hearings outside the city. Prime Minister David Cameron, meanwhile, has given police "carte blanche on manpower and tactics," including the use of water cannons and plastic bullets.