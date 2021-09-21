Emails of Over 250 Afghan Interpreters Exposed in U.K. Defense Ministry Screw-Up
‘unacceptable breach’
A human error familiar to many office workers could have serious consequences for hundreds of Afghan interpreters. According to the BBC, the UK’s Ministry of Defense accidentally copied over 250 Afghan interpreters into an email, exposing their email addresses, names, and some pictures. Many of the interpreters, who are seeking protection in exchange for helping the British forces, are purposefully hiding their identities in fear of the Taliban. “This mistake could cost the life of interpreters,” said one interpreter to the BBC. The Ministry of Defense has since apologized, and recommended interpreters change their email addresses. It is reportedly launching an investigation into the “unacceptable breach,” per an MoD spokesperson.