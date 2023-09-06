U.K. Will Declare Wagner Group a Terrorist Organization
‘BARBAROUS’
The British government announced Wednesday that it will declare Russia’s Wagner Group a banned terrorist organization. The move will make it illegal in the U.K. to be a member of Wagner or express support for the mercenaries who have played a central role in Russia’s war against Ukraine. It’ll also put Wagner on a par with the likes of ISIS and al Qaeda, with British Home Secretary Suella Braverman accusing Wagner of being “involved in looting, torture and barbarous murders,” and alleging that the organization poses “a threat to global security.” Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin—who died in a plane crash last month—previously scoffed at the idea of Britain declaring his group a terror organization, telling The Daily Beast in May that the leader of such an organization would have to be destroyed and that “if your security services get in touch with me, I will provide a certain amount of advice on how to do that.”