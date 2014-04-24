Ukraine Forces Kill Five Separatists

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
In the pro-Russian town of Slaviansk, Ukrainian forces took back three checkpoints manned by armed separatists on Thursday, killing five in the process. “During the armed clash, up to five terrorists were eliminated,” Ukraine's interior ministry reported. Rebels occupying checkpoints in eastern Ukraine were supposed to disarm and return home after an international accord signed in Geneva last week. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Kiev of “consequences” if the army is used against its own people.