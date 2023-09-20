Zelensky Warns of Russian ‘Mass Destruction’ to Half-Full Room at UN
TOUGH CROWD
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged those who bothered to turn up to his speech Tuesday at the the U.N. General Assembly to continue to support his country’s war against Russia, warning of “mass destruction" if the world allows Vladimir Putin to continue his push for a “final war.” “While nukes remain in place, the mass destruction is gaining momentum,” Zelensky said, clad in his usual military green attire. “The aggressor is weaponizing many other things and those things are used not only against our country, but against all of yours as well.” Though it was his first in-person appearance at the United Nations General Assembly, it appears Zelensky has some work ahead of him. According to The Washington Post, “he delivered his address to a half-full house, with many delegations declining to appear and listen to what he had to say.” The Russian invasion of Ukraine is now in its 19th month, with debate in the U.S. roaring among Republicans in Congress over pulling out of the conflict for good. Zelensky later told CNN that he is expecting to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy later in the week.