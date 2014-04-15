Ukraine Re-Takes Airport

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
On Tuesday, acting Ukrainian President Oleksandr Turchynov announced that the country has regained control of the airport in the eastern town of Kramatorsk, which was taken by pro-Russian militias on Sunday. Gunfire was heard, but casualties are unknown. The clash came after Turchynov launched an "anti-terrorist operation" to protect Ukrainian citizens. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev slammed Ukraine’s efforts to stage a counteroffensive against pro-Russian forces, writing on Facebook, “The illegal rulers are trying to restore the order they cynically trampled on when they participated in an armed uprising. They are falling into their own trap.”