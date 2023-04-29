Ukrainian Drone Attack Sets Oil Depot Ablaze in Crimea
GOD’S PUNISHMENT
Two Ukrainian drones hit an oil depot in Russian-occupied Crimea causing an enormous fire, a local official reported Friday. Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed mayor of Sevastopol in eastern Ukraine, posted images of the huge blaze to Telegram, saying four oil tanks had burned down. One additional drone was shot down, and a fourth was deactivated by radio-electronic means, the Associated Press reported. The attack comes ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive, which has seen NATO pour tanks and armored vehicles into the country. On Friday morning, a Russian airstrike on an apartment building in Uman, Ukraine, killed 25 people, including three children. Andriy Yusov, Ukraine’s military intelligence spokesperson, said that the oil depot fire was “God’s punishment” for “the murdered civilians in Uman.”