The truth came out in court documents that showed a Trump adviser had made $15 million in 12 months.

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News outlet Semafor has been forced to admit that it paid D.C. insiders for access to key Washington figures.

The publication updated 11 articles and newsletters to disclose that it paid political consultants to help secure guests for its events, The Washington Post reported.

Semafor admitted to secretly paying long-time Trump adviser Jason Miller (main picture), former Trump inner-circle member Kellyanne Conway, and a former aide to Kamala Harris, Adrienne Elrod.

Kellyanne Conway, former counselor to the president, speaks on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 17, 2024. Mike Segar/REUTERS

The payments came to light after Miller’s eye-popping $15 million income was detailed in court filings, the Post’s report said.

“In April, the records show, Semafor paid one of Miller’s firms, Scipio Strategic, $100,000 for help booking guests for its World Economy 2026 summit in D.C.,” the report said.

The event featured members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Semafor told the Post it paid Miller for “a brief engagement around the event” but did not say which guests Miller helped secure. He was only consulted for that event.

According to Semafor’s disclosures, Conway and Elrod also helped with that event, and Semafor continues to work with them on other events.

Adrienne Elrod, former senior adviser and spokesperson for the Harris Campaign, appears on “Meet the Press” in Washington D.C., May 17, 2026. Shannon Finney/NBC via Getty Images

Semafor’s own website touts the publication as “providing audiences with an unparalleled level of journalistic transparency.”

“Transparent News” is one of the three pillars of the new media company, with a rationale for the tagline that claims: “We’re exposing the architecture of our original journalism in an effort to rebuild trust from our audience.”

Semafor was founded by journalist Ben Smith and former Bloomberg CEO Justin B. Smith in 2022 to provide reporting tailor-made for an educated elite. It derives a significant part of its income from special news-related events.

Semafor, Conway, Miller, and Elrod did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement to the Post, Meaghan Koppel, Semafor’s global head of communications, wrote: “Like many other media companies, Semafor works with bookers and consultants across the political spectrum to secure speakers for our events. We don’t pay speakers. Both our speakers and guests come for tough, fair, and independent interviews.

Semafor Editor-In-Chief Ben Smith speaks at The Semafor 2024 World Economy Summit on April 17, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Semafor

“Semafor did not quote Jason Miller or mention him in our Washington coverage during our engagement. We did make two passing references of him in business coverage. We updated those stories with disclosures, and made similar disclosures about our work with Democrat Adrienne Elrod and Republican Kellyanne Conway,” she said.

The consultants “have no influence on our journalism, online or on our stages,” Semafor co-founder and Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith said in an email to staff, obtained by the Post.

“News organizations don’t always disclose this sort of contract relationship, but we will going forward when we work with consultants who can themselves be the subjects of coverage.”