SLITHERY SURPRISE Ultra-Rare Discovery Made on California Beach State park officials found an ultra-rare venomous yellow-bellied snake. Handout # 4

California state park officials found a venomous sea snake washed up on a California beach. In a Facebook post, the state park said the reptile was a yellow-bellied sea snake, and sightings are incredibly rare. “Only eight yellow-bellied sea snakes have ever been documented in California, and all but one washed ashore during an El Niño event,” officials wrote. They believe the latest sighting is linked to the El Niño event, which has seen ocean surface temperatures increase and has led to a spate of other rare wildlife sightings. The officials added that the snake was unlikely to survive, as sea snakes can only live for around 24 hours outside the water. They urged members of the public who encounter rare animals not to try to handle them, even if they appear to be dead. The snake will be studied to see how rising water temperatures are affecting the California coastline and its wildlife.

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