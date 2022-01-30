UN Report Finds Dozens of Former Afghan Officials Have Been Killed by Taliban
'SHUTTING DOWN'
Since the U.S.-led exit from Afghanistan, the Taliban and its allies have allegedly killed more than 100 former Afghan officials, security force members, and people who worked with international forces, according to a United Nations report reviewed by Reuters. “An entire complex social and economic system is shutting down,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in his report to the UN Security Council, which also reportedly details the alleged extra-judicial killings of at least 50 individuals affiliated with the Islamic State. The UN findings are the latest in a series of a warnings about social and political upheaval taking place in Afghanistan. “Human rights defenders and media workers continue to come under attack, intimidation, harassment, arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment and killings,” the report stated.