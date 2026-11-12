 Skip to main content
NIGHTCLUB NIGHTMARE

Undefeated UFC Fighter Rushed to Hospital After Club Incident

He was found unresponsive next to a white, powdery substance.

Tommy McMillen was rushed to the hospital from an Arizona nightclub.

Jeff Bottari/Jeff Bottari, Getty Images

By Lauren Hartley

An undefeated featherweight UFC fighter was administered Narcan and rushed to a hospital from an Arizona nightclub, TMZ reports. Tommy McMillen, 28, was found unresponsive inside a bathroom next to a white, powdery substance at the nightclub Cake in Scottsdale on Sunday. Narcan, a brand of naloxone, is a medication that can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and restore normal breathing. When he arrived at the hospital, he did not appear to have any life-threatening conditions. McMillen’s mixed martial arts record is 12-0. The Glendale, Arizona-based fighter is 3-0 since making his UFC debut in April. He began fighting professionally in 2019 and secured a UFC contract after winning a split decision on Dana White’s Contender Series. “He’s doing good. He was training yesterday,” a source close to the cage fighter told Yahoo Sports journalist Ariel Helwani. McMillen’s last competition was in September, where he faced Marwan Rahiki and won by unanimous decision.

Read it at The New York Post

TRENDING NOW