NIGHTCLUB NIGHTMARE Undefeated UFC Fighter Rushed to Hospital After Club Incident He was found unresponsive next to a white, powdery substance. Jeff Bottari/Jeff Bottari, Getty Images

An undefeated featherweight UFC fighter was administered Narcan and rushed to a hospital from an Arizona nightclub, TMZ reports. Tommy McMillen, 28, was found unresponsive inside a bathroom next to a white, powdery substance at the nightclub Cake in Scottsdale on Sunday. Narcan, a brand of naloxone, is a medication that can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and restore normal breathing. When he arrived at the hospital, he did not appear to have any life-threatening conditions. McMillen’s mixed martial arts record is 12-0. The Glendale, Arizona-based fighter is 3-0 since making his UFC debut in April. He began fighting professionally in 2019 and secured a UFC contract after winning a split decision on Dana White’s Contender Series. “He’s doing good. He was training yesterday,” a source close to the cage fighter told Yahoo Sports journalist Ariel Helwani. McMillen’s last competition was in September, where he faced Marwan Rahiki and won by unanimous decision.

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