    PROGRESS

    Uninsured Rate Lowest Since 2008

    Joe Raedle/Getty

    In a new poll from Gallup released Monday, the uninsured rate in the U.S., i.e. those without health insurance, is at its lowest since 2008, clocking in at 15.6 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2014. At the end of 2013, before the push to enroll in Obamacare got underway, the uninsured rate was 17.1 percent. The communities that saw the biggest change were blacks and low-income Americans. According to Gallup, the numbers are "a sign that the Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to as 'Obamacare,' appears to be accomplishing its goal."

