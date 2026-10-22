United Flight Attendants Injured as Severe Turbulence Strikes
The jet reportedly plummeted 3,500 feet in a minute.
A flight has hit turbulence so severe that it injured four flight attendants. United Airlines Flight 1157 was bound for Los Angeles from Hawaii on Wednesday night when it hit severe weather. Audio from the 31-year-old Boeing 777’s broadcast to air traffic control revealed the pilot said: “It only lasted a couple of seconds. It felt like wake turbulence, but we’re smooth now.” At least two people were left with neck and back injuries, while the New York Post reports that four crew members were injured in total. “We just started falling, and I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” eyewitness Coral Pena told ABC7, adding that she heard a loud bang. The Post reported the plane fell 3,500 feet in a minute. “I was watching a movie and all of a sudden we just dropped,” Marly Wadlington, a San Diego resident, told the station. “And it felt like we dropped pretty far. It started shaking, everyone was yelling. We were all super scared.” They landed safely in L.A. but remained on the tarmac while the injured crew were treated. Another witness told the network they saw a member of staff bleeding from their leg and head.
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