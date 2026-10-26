MID-AIR SCARE United Flight Declares Emergency in Tense Landing A United Airlines jet carrying 89 people sparked alarm at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Sunday. Kevin Carter/Getty Images # 3

A United Airlines flight from Grand Cayman declared an emergency while landing at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Sunday after the crew reported a possible landing gear failure. The aircraft was carrying 83 passengers and six crew members. Initial flight-tracking reports indicated the crew had warned that the right main landing gear might not deploy, prompting the plane to circle northwest of the airport before landing. Air traffic control reportedly suggested using Runway 9 in case the runway needed to be closed after the aircraft touched down. United described the emergency as the result of a “mechanical indication” but did not provide further details. United Flight 1854, a Boeing 737 MAX 9, landed safely, taxied to the gate and allowed passengers to disembark normally, the airline confirmed.

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