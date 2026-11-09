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BAD AIR DAY

United Flight Forced to Land After Weird Smell Fills Cabin

Passengers faced an unexpected detour after a mystery stench filled the cabin.

A United Airlines Boeing 737 airplane

Kevin Carter/Getty Images

By Martha McHardy

A United Airlines flight traveling from Israel to New York diverted to Greece after an unusual odor filled the cabin. Flight UA168, traveling from Tel Aviv to Newark Liberty International Airport, was redirected to Athens in the early hours of Monday after passengers noticed the smell. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner touched down safely, and all 230 passengers and 13 crew members disembarked normally, with the airline arranging a replacement aircraft to complete their journey. The source of the stench remains unknown. United Airlines confirmed the diversion, telling the Daily Mirror: “United flight 168 from Tel Aviv to Newark diverted to Athens and landed safely to address an odor in the cabin.”

Read it at The Mirror

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