BAD AIR DAY United Flight Forced to Land After Weird Smell Fills Cabin Passengers faced an unexpected detour after a mystery stench filled the cabin. Kevin Carter/Getty Images # 2

A United Airlines flight traveling from Israel to New York diverted to Greece after an unusual odor filled the cabin. Flight UA168, traveling from Tel Aviv to Newark Liberty International Airport, was redirected to Athens in the early hours of Monday after passengers noticed the smell. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner touched down safely, and all 230 passengers and 13 crew members disembarked normally, with the airline arranging a replacement aircraft to complete their journey. The source of the stench remains unknown. United Airlines confirmed the diversion, telling the Daily Mirror: “United flight 168 from Tel Aviv to Newark diverted to Athens and landed safely to address an odor in the cabin.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register