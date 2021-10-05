CHEAT SHEET
Capitol Police Arrest Michigan Man From ‘Suspicious Vehicle’ in Front of Supreme Court
U.S. Capitol Police on Tuesday arrested a man who was parked in front of the Supreme Court in a “suspicious vehicle.” The police initially tried to use commands and a flash-bang device to communicate but took the man into custody after he allegedly refused to move. “One of our teams just moved in and extracted the man from the SUV. The man is in custody. Everyone is safe,” the Capitol Police tweeted. The man, who has been identified as Paul Melvin of Kimball, Michigan, allegedly refused to talk to the police, only letting slip that the “time for talking is done.” Police did not find any weapons. This comes as SCOTUS returns to the Capitol for in-person arguments for the second day of their new term.