 Skip to main content
HORRIFYING

Cheerleader Learns Fate for Killing Newborn Son

The 22-year-old admitted to depriving her baby of oxygen and stuffing his dead body in a trash bag.

Laken Snelling.

Fayette County Detention Center

By Evgenia Anastasakos

A former University of Kentucky cheerleader who pled guilty to killing her newborn son has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Laken Snelling, a member of her university’s competitive STUNT team, admitted to depriving her baby of oxygen and stuffing his dead body in a trash bag. Her roommates found the deceased newborn in her closet. The 22-year-old was charged with first-degree manslaughter, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant. “I was under a lot of emotional stress and my baby came unexpectedly,” Snelling said in court. “And instead of helping him I ended his life and afterwards I cleaned up and didn’t tell anyone.” Snelling, who has been free on a $100,000 bond since her arrest last year, dropped out of school immediately following the charges.

Read it at The New York Post

CHEAT SHEET

NFL Star Dies at 35 After Agonizing Battle

Cheerleader Learns Fate for Killing Newborn Son

Baffling Mystery Is Solved After 36 Years

Hikers Rescued After 36 Hours Stuck 11,000 Feet Up Mountain

Three Children Killed in Oregon Elementary School Shooting

Billy Joel, 77, Gives Health Update

SEE MORE CHEATS