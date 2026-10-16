HORRIFYING Cheerleader Learns Fate for Killing Newborn Son The 22-year-old admitted to depriving her baby of oxygen and stuffing his dead body in a trash bag. Fayette County Detention Center # 2

A former University of Kentucky cheerleader who pled guilty to killing her newborn son has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Laken Snelling, a member of her university’s competitive STUNT team, admitted to depriving her baby of oxygen and stuffing his dead body in a trash bag. Her roommates found the deceased newborn in her closet. The 22-year-old was charged with first-degree manslaughter, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant. “I was under a lot of emotional stress and my baby came unexpectedly,” Snelling said in court. “And instead of helping him I ended his life and afterwards I cleaned up and didn’t tell anyone.” Snelling, who has been free on a $100,000 bond since her arrest last year, dropped out of school immediately following the charges.

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