Richmond Frat Gets Booted for Crooning Antebellum Tunes
COME AGAIN?
A fraternity at the University of Richmond in Virginia has been suspended after its members got caught singing the lyrics of a racist song. A video of Kappa Sigma members singing an offensive song—with lyrics “The South will rise again” and “I want to be a slave owner”—went viral over the weekend. University of Richmond’s president condemned the video and those who participated, and the national headquarters of Kappa Sigma suspended the collegiate chapter. It’s unclear is any individual students will fave disciplinary actions. The university said that it’s conducting an investigation and looking to find all of the members who appeared in the video. Black Student Coalition member Shira Greer said that the racist video didn’t surprise her because “these sentiments exist among many members of our campus community.”