U.S. Accuses Iran of Blocking Communications

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC News
Iran is allegedly blocking all telecommunications, effectively hindering opposition supporters from relaying information and messages to the rest of the world and each other, according to the U.S. government. Telephone lines and SMS messages have been disabled, and the Internet has been "throttled." This comes after Iranian opposition supporters rallied to mark the anniversary of the Iranian Revolution, sparking violence in Tehran and other cities. PJ Crowley, assistant secretary of State, told reporters, "Iran has attempted a near total information blockade," and called it an "unprecedented and overwhelming step."