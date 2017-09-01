U.S. Added 156K Jobs in August, Fewer Than Expected

Read it at The New York Times
The U.S. economy added 156,000 jobs in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported early Friday. The lower than average increase was less than analysts had forecast—174,000 in Wall Street Journal surveys—but still an indicator of strong growth. Over the past three months, job gains had averaged 185,000. The unemployment rate increased slightly to 4.4 percent. Average hourly wages rose 2.5 percent from a year ago; the labor participation rate remained flat at 62 percent.