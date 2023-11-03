Federal Prosecutor Channels Eliot Ness After SBF Conviction

The federal prosecutor who went after Sam Bankman-Fried after his crypto company evaporated $8 billion took a victory lap Thursday night. “When I became U.S. Attorney, I promised we would be relentless in rooting out corruption in our financial markets. This is what relentless looks like,” Damian Williams said. “This case moved at lightning speed—that was not a coincidence, that was a choice. This case is also a warning to every fraudster who thinks they’re untouchable, that their crimes are too complex for us to catch, that they are too powerful to prosecute, or that they are clever enough to talk their way out of it if caught. Those folks should think again, and cut it out. And if they don’t, I promise we’ll have enough handcuffs for all of them.” Bankman-Fried faces up to a century behind bars after being found guilty of all charges in a matter of hours.
