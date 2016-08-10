U.S.-Backed Libyans Seize ISIS HQ in Sirte

CHEAT SHEET
U.S.-backed Libyan militias claim they’ve seized control of the Islamic State terror group’s headquarters in Sirte. The city, which lies between Tripoli and Benghazi along the Mediterranean coast, was captured in February 2015, several years after ISIS militants captured the port city of Derna amid the chaos following the bloody Libyan civil war that deposed longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi. Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that U.S. special-ops advisers were directly supporting Libyan forces in re-taking Sirte, with both intelligence gathering and coordinated airstrikes.