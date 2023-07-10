CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
U.S. Drones Kill ISIS Leader Hours After Incident With Russian Jets
GOT HIM
Read it at The Associated Press
U.S. forces killed an Islamic State leader with a drone strike last week in Syria—just hours after the same drones were harassed by Russian aircraft, Defense Department officials said Sunday. According to the Associated Press, three Reaper drones were searching for their target when Russian military jets tailed them—an incident that led to international headlines but no damaged equipment or injuries. Hours later, the drones struck Usamah al-Muhajir while the militant was riding his motorcycle near Aleppo, the AP reported. Authorities said they did not believe any civilians were harmed in the incident.