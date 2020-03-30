CHEAT SHEET
    U.S. Marine Corps to Temporarily Suspend Training New Recruits Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

    Emma Tucker

    Scott Olson/Getty

    The United States Marine Corps will “temporarily” suspend sending new recruits to a training location in South Carolina as a precautionary measure to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. “Amid the national emergency caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and out of an abundance of caution,” USMC said in a statement, “the Marine Corps is taking steps to protect its recruits...by temporarily suspending the shipping of new recruits to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina.” 

