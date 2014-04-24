U.S. May Reassess Palestinian Aid

CHEAT SHEET
After the Islamist group Hamas and President Mahmoud Abbas’s Palestinian Liberation Organization announced a new unity pact on Wednesday, the U.S. said it would have to reconsider aid to the Palestinians. “Any Palestinian government must unambiguously and explicitly commit to nonviolence, recognition of the state of Israel, and acceptance of previous agreements and obligations between the parties,” a U.S. official said. The U.S. government lists Hamas as a terrorist organization. As a result of the pact, Israel canceled a session of talks with the Palestinians.