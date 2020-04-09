U.S. Navy Secretary Thomas Modly Spent $243,000 to Fly to Guam to Call Heroic Captain Brett Crozier ‘Stupid’

Read it at Reuters
The U.S. Navy’s former acting secretary Thomas Modly spent $243,151.65 of taxpayer money to fly to Guam last weekend to ridicule the commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier which has been stricken by coronavirus. The ship’s captain, Brett Crozier, dubbed a hero by the navy members and crew on the ship, 286 of whom have tested positive for coronavirus, was fired by Modly after writing a letter pleading for help to contain a COVID-19 outbreak on board. Modly was then pressured to resign on Tuesday after he lambasted Crozier in a speech to the ship’s crew members, calling him either “stupid” or “naive.” U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper later demanded Modly apologize to the captain, who has also tested positive for COVID-19.